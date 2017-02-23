Win Weekend Passes to the Newport Beach Jazz Festival

Enter for your chance to win a pair of weekend passes to the Newport Beach Jazz Festival June 3rd & 4th at the Hyatt Newport Beach!

The Newport Beach Jazz Festival, presented by Bank of the West, returns to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach on June 2-4, 2017! Enjoy three days of music, food & friends featuring the legendary O’Jays, David Sanborn, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun, Norman Brown, Euge Groove, Michael Lington, Marc Antoine, Alex Bugnon, Lindsey Webster & more!

Get more info and tickets here.

1 winner will be chosen