Win Tickets to The Wave’s Soulful Summer Series at the Greek

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Wave’s Soulful Summer Series at the Greek 2017, which includes a pair of tickets to the R&B Love Fest on June 17th and Freestyle on July 21st!

  • Saturday, June 17th R&B Love Fest featuring H-Town, Al B. Sure, Freddie Jackson, Brenda K. Starr, Manhattans, Atlantic Starr,  Surface featuring Bernard Jackson, Force MD’s and The Deele
  • Saturday, July 22nd Freestyle with Lisa Lisa, Color Me Badd, Kid & Play, Jody Watley, Stevie B, The Cover Girls, Johnny O, Trinere, Cynthia, & Timmy T

Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10am via Ticketmaster.com.

1 winner will be chosen

