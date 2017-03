Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl on June 10th.

This year’s artists include Gregory Porter, Corinne Bailey Rae, Common, Kenny Garrett, Hudson with Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski and John Scofield, and many more! Make the most of your Hollywood Bowl experience with a picnic dinner—bring your own food or buy on site.

Tickets are available March 7th via HollywoodBowl.com.

5 winners will be chosen