Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dr. Cornel West at The Hilton Los Angeles Airport on February 24th.

Dr. Cornel West is arguably one of the nation’s most well-regarded experts on a variety of social issues. Dr. West will deliver a keynote speech focused on social justice followed by a conversation with Pepperdine Provost, Rick R. Marrs, with questions prompted by the audience.

More info on the event HERE.