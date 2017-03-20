Win Tickets to Discover the Dinosaurs at the OC Fair & Event Center

Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Discover the Dinosaurs at the OC Fair & Event Center on April 1-2.

Venture back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth at Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED! Experience up-close encounters with a lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and the king T-Rex in this walk-thru exhibit. Kids become junior paleontologists as they dig for fossils in the Valley of the Bones. Visit the Kid’s Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, Dino Raceway, Mesozoic Mini Golf, crafts and more. It’s family fun of prehistoric proportions!