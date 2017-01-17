Win a Copy of Tyler Perry’s ‘Boo! A Medea Halloween’ and ‘Madea on the Run’ on Blu-ray

Madea is ringing in the BOO year!

Enter to win Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run on Blu-ray. Now available, Everyone’s favorite wise-cracking Aunt starts the party and skips the Po-Po in two hilarious films.

Kick off February with the Matriarch herself in Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween. On the spookiest night of the year, Madea is summoned to keep a watchful eye on Brian’s (Tyler Perry) teenage daughter and keep her out of trouble. Little does she know, the trouble is coming for her. Fortunately, or not, she has her posse of Bam, Hattie and Joe to shield off ghosts and killer clowns. It’s a fright fest where all hell-arity breaks loose.

Also now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD following a nine-month nationwide tour, Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run. On the run from the law, Madea hides out at Bam’s house, thinking she will lie low. Unfortunately, Bam’s house is packed with rambunctious family and friends, and Madea finds herself needing to lay down her own law and drop the hammer!

Own Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run now on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD.

