Tackle Tailgating With A Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker Giveaway

Football season and delicious, smoked food go hand in hand. While tailgating at the big game, or home-gating in your backyard, you can cheer on your favorite team while the Masterbuilt 30” Digital Electric Smoker does all the work. From fully-featured digital electric smokers to portable propane smokers, you’ll love how simple it is to Share the Goodness of slow-smoked food with your family and friends. Available at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Academy Sports, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Visit www.Masterbuilt.com for more retailers, videos and recipes.

Enter below for your chance to win your very own Masterbuilt 30” Digital Electric Smoker: Model #20071117. And be sure to look out for Masterbuilt at Taste of Soul on Saturday October 21, where you can also enter for a chance to win a Masterbulit Digital Electric Smoker.