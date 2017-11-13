Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers in the SoCal Honda Sound StageSee photos from Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers' performance inside the SoCal Honda Sound Stage!

Jon B in the SoCal Honda Sound StageSee photos from Jon B's performance inside the SoCal Honda Sound Stage!

Boney James in the SoCal Honda Sound StageCheck out photos of Boney James' performance inside the SoCal Honda Sound Stage!

Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageCheck out photos of Brian McKnight's performance and Q&A inside the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave!

Bobby Brown in the SoCal Honda Sound StagePhotos from Bobby Brown's performance in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave on Friday, June 23rd.

Newport Beach Jazz Festival