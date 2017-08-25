Brian McKnight: Watch the replay of his performance from inside the SoCal Honda Sound Stage now!
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight and host Deborah Howell at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageHost Deborah Howell in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageHost Deborah Howell in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight performs at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight and host Deborah Howell at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight and host Deborah Howell at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight and host Deborah Howell at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  • Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageBrian McKnight at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)
  •  Next Gallery Bobby Brown in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage
Categories: Features Music So Cal Honda Sound Stage

More Latest Photos

Brian McKnight in the SoCal Honda Sound StageCheck out photos of Brian McKnight's performance and Q&A inside the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave!
Bobby Brown in the SoCal Honda Sound StagePhotos from Bobby Brown's performance in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 94.7 The Wave on Friday, June 23rd.
Newport Beach Jazz Festival
Calistoga's Getaway
Mickey Visits The WAVE!
PICS: Chef Wolfgang Puck - Oscars Big Feast

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live