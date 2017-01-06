Viola Davis Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis (L) and her daughter Genesis Tennon attend a ceremony honoing Viola Davis with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actors Meryl Streep and Viola Davis appear onstage during the Walk Of Fame Ceremony for Viola Davis at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis and actor Julius Tennon attend the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actors Meryl Streep and Viola Davis attend the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Leron Gubler, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Fariba Kalantari attend the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis signs autographs during the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis (L) and her daughter Genesis Tennon attend the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actors Meryl Streep and Viola Davis attend the Walk Of Fame Ceremony for Viola Davis at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis attends the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actors Meryl Streep and Viola Davis attend the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis attends the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis attends the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Mykelti Williamson, Viola Davis, Saniyya Sidney, Jovan Adepo and Stephen Henderson attend the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actors Meryl Streep and Viola Davis appear onstage during the Walk Of Fame Ceremony for Viola Davis at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Mykelti Williamson, Viola Davis, Saniyya Sidney, Jovan Adepo and Stephen Henderson attend a ceremony honoing Viola Davis with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Leron Gubler, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Fariba Kalantari attend a ceremony honoring Viola Davis with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actresses Meryl Streep (L) and Viola Davis interact with fans during a ceremony honoing Viola Davis with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actresses Meryl Streep (L) and Viola Davis interact with fans during a ceremony honoing Viola Davis with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis attends a ceremony honoing her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis attends a ceremony honoing her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis attends a ceremony honoing her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis attends a ceremony honoing her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Viola Davis attends a ceremony honoing her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
