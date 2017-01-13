Online Contest: Harlem Globetrotters L.A. Games Voucher

.

Enter to win a voucher good for a pair of tickets to one of the Harlem Globetrotters’ upcoming Los Angeles area games:

  • Ontario at the Citizens Business Bank Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.
  • Anaheim at the Honda Center on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Los Angeles at the STAPLES Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 12:30 p.m., and 5:45 p.m

Tickets are available for purchase here.  Use the promo code CALI for $7 off.

(1 winner to be chosen)

 

