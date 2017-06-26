Enter To Win A UCLA Football 2017/18 Home Season Games Package

The WAVE family, enter now for your chance to win a UCLA Football 2017/18 HOME Season Games package! UCLA Home Season Package includes – 2 game tickets to each home game and see UCLA play TEXAS A&M, HAWAII, COLORADO, OREGON, ARIZONA STATE, and CAL at the Rose Bowl. PLUS, some sweet UCLA gear!

The Rose Bowl is the nation’s most famous college football stadium, and the home of UCLA football since 1982. So Ditch the big screen and the couch… join the Bruins at the Rose Bowl for the best in college football and tailgating.