Enter For Your Chance To Win VIP Tickets To The Long Beach Jazz Festival!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the Long Beach Jazz Festival at the Rainbow Lagoon Park on August 11th and 13th!

  • 2 VIP tickets for Friday, August 11th  – Marcus Miller, Rachelle Ferrell, Jazz Funk, Soul featuring Jedd Lorber, Everette Harp, Paul Jackson Jr. VIP tickets include dinner & wine
  • 2 VIP Tickets for Sunday, August 13th  – Poncho Sanchez, Ramsey Lewis and Urban Knights, Najee, Bob James, Spyro Gyra, Al Williams Jazz Society featuring Barbara Morrison and Special Guests. VIP tickets include dinner & wine.

