Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Je’Caryous Johnson presents Two Can Play That Game The Stageplay at The Orpheum Theatre on October 27th!

Award-winning writer & director Je’Caryous Johnson casts Vivica A. Fox, Porsha Williams, Columbus Short, Carl Payne, Gary Dourdan, Ronreaco Lee, Cocoa Brown, & R&B sensation Vivian Green to bring hit movie two can play that game to the stage this fall!