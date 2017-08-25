Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To The House Full Of Toys 21st Annual Benefit Concert With Stevie Wonder!

Legendary singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer and humanitarian STEVIE WONDER has announced, for the 21st Annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert, he will be performing his iconic works Talking Book and Innervisions with special guests to be announced, along with Music Director-Emmy Award winner, Rickey Minor. This once-in-a-lifetime event will take place on Sunday, December 10th at STAPLES Center.

“Even though House Full of Toys will be celebrating 21 years, the joy of giving in the spirit of song will make this night such pleasured fun for the old and young,” said Wonder.

House Full of Toys will benefit children, people with disabilities and families in need.

Concertgoers are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or unwrapped gift of joy. Your charitable gift is 100% tax deductible since no goods or services will be provided in consideration for your gift. Wonder’s We Are You Foundation, is a nonprofit organization, IRC501(C)(3).

Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music having received numerous awards and honors including 25 Grammy Awards, the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. His humanitarian efforts are world known. Stevie has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and he is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 27th at 10am visit www.axs.com.