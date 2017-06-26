Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Summer Breeze Festival At The Queen Mary

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 3rd Annual Summer Breeze Festival, Saturday, August 12th and Sunday August 13th at The Queen Mary in Long Beach featuring Keith Sweat, Guy, Faith Evans, 112, Bobby Brown, Monica & Brandi, Bobby Valentino, H-Town, Dru-Hill, Al B Sure, Donnel Jones and many more! Enjoy a cool summer day by the water with delicious food, tons of vendors and live performances by an incredible line-up.

Get tickets and info at www.summerbreezefestival.com or www.ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-928-2181. Brought to you by Bobby Dee Presents, Allstar Concerts and FKOA Presents.