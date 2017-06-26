Win your way into the SoCal Honda Sound Stage to see Brian McKnight perform LIVE! Details HERE!

Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To ‘Quincy Jones: The A&M Years’ At The Hollywood Bowl

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Quincy Jones: The A&M Years on Wednesday, September 6th at the Hollywood Bowl, presented by The LA Phil.

That night we will shine a light on three masterful A&M jazz albums from Quincy Jones – Walking in SpaceGula Matari, and Smackwater Jack – from a peak creative time in his life that mirrored a transition in jazz history.

Opening the evening are artists who are examples of Quincy’s prodigious ear for talent.

Make the most of your Hollywood Bowl experience with a picnic dinner. You can bring your own food or buy on site.
For tickets and information, visit HollywoodBowl.com.

