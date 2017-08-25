Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Jazz At Drew

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Jazz at Drew at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science on October 7th!
- Great Music for a Greater Mission: Proceeds from JAD go towards CDU campus initiatives and scholarships
- Combining the healing powers of music and medicine: on the campus of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science
- Quality entertainment in the heart of the neighborhood/right in your backyard: With West Coast Get Down, Sheila E, DW3 and headlining act Earth, Wind and Fire!
- Closing out music festival season: Takes place on Saturday, October 7; doors open at noon
- Get your tickets: They’re going fast! Tickets start at just $50; Get your tickets at brownpapertickets.com
