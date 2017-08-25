Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Jazz At Drew

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Jazz at Drew at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science on October 7th!

Great Music for a Greater Mission : Proceeds from JAD go towards CDU campus initiatives and scholarships

: Proceeds from JAD go towards CDU campus initiatives and scholarships Combining the healing powers of music and medicine: on the campus of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science

on the campus of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science Quality entertainment in the heart of the neighborhood/right in your backyard: With West Coast Get Down, Sheila E, DW3 and headlining act Earth, Wind and Fire!

With West Coast Get Down, Sheila E, DW3 and headlining act Earth, Wind and Fire! Closing out music festival season: Takes place on Saturday, October 7; doors open at noon

Takes place on Saturday, October 7; doors open at noon Get your tickets: They’re going fast! Tickets start at just $50; Get your tickets at brownpapertickets.com

