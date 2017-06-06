Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To ‘Born for This’ At The Broad Stage

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Born For This: The Musical!

Born for This: The Musical makes its West Coast debut at Santa Monica’s The Broad Stage, featuring new music from six-time GRAMMY Award-winning gospel legend BeBe Winans and directed by Motown: The Musical’s Charles Randolph-Wright. Based on Winans’ incredible life journey and the struggle to balance faith and fame, don’t miss the show BroadwayWorld calls “Impossible not to enjoy.” July 11th through August 6th. Get Tickets now at the Broadstage.org.