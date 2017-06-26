Enter For Your Chance To Win A 4-Pack Of Tickets To Six Flags Magic Mountain

Summer vacation may be winding down, but the fun is never-ending at Six Flags Magic Mountain and now with added operating days in August and September you still have time for a day of super hero thrills that will shatter your expectations!

Join the league… Justice League: Battle for Metropolis! The good guys Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman need your help as they do battle against the evil forces of The Joker and Harley Quinn. Ride, Play, Triumph – in an epic battle to save Metropolis!

Plus, don’t miss the rest of the heroic Six Flags coaster line up including Batman the Ride, The Riddler’s Revenge, Green Lantern: First Flight, and more!

It’s a full day of non-stop thrills and The WAVE has your chance to win your way in – FREE!!! Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!!

Not a winner? You can still get the coolest deal on tickets when you make a purchase at a local Chick-fil-A and then present your register receipt at any Six Flags ticket booth.