Best Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving Dinner 2017 In Los Angeles

It’s time to make plans again for Thanksgiving! Considering skipping the home cooked meal this year? That might not be such a bad idea once you see the cornucopia of culinary pleasures L.A.’s finest restaurants are serving up. From Thanksgiving champagne brunches to more traditional options for dinner, LA offers something for everyone.

Napa Valley Grille

1100 Glendon Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 824-3322

www.napavalleygrille.comThis year, Napa Valley Grille is back again for a traditional Thanksgiving feast full of dishes for guests to dine on including their three-course rustic dinner as well as well as other sides and fixings. Start with their Fairytale Pumpkin Soup with clove-spiced oil, cinnamon crème fraîche, micro hearts on fire, their Signature Kale Salad, or Shirt Rib Tartine. For your main, opt for ‘The Feast,’ a turkey breast with herbed potatoes, haricot verts, dark meat confit sutffing, cranberry chutney and gravy. Other mains include a bone in prime NY steak, steelhead trout, a pork chop with apple cider brine and a butternut squash ravioli. For dessert, choose between an apple-cranberry cobbler, pumpkin bread pudding, or a pecan cheesecake.

1 Pico

Shutters On The Beach

1 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 587-1717

www.shuttersonthebeach.com Those looking to enjoy the surf, sand and seaside view this Thanksgiving can reserve a table Shutters On The Beachs’ 1 Pico restaurant. For Thanksgiving, enjoy a great view of the Pacific Ocean as you can dine on a day-long Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The prix-fixe menu for $105 per person includes starters that include a butternut squash soup, a smoked duck breast arugula salad, as well as roasted ginger shrimp. Entrees like free range Mary’s Turkey with sweet potato mash, port braised cranberries, roasted market vegetables, and savory bread pudding, as well as braised Wagyu beef short ribs and cedar plank Shetland salmon will be on offer. Follow that up with indulgent sweet desserts including pumpkin Granny Smith Apple butterscotch chip cookies, a molten chocolate cake, or a cranberry crostata.

AR Cucina

9531 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 558-8800

www.arcucina.com Culver City’s AR Cucina will be offering a four-course prix fixe meal with items like a porchetta-style turkey with sage-and-chestnut stuffing, as well as other tasty bites like branzino with braised kale, sweet potatoes with chestnut honey, house-made foccaccia and pumpkin-ricotta cheesecake.

Marie Callender’s

Multiple Locations This year, visit one of Los Angeles’ favorite locations for Thanksgiving Day. If you’re choosing to dine in and cooking is not your favorite activity, join this restaurant for a complete Thanksgiving dinner! Start with soup or salad, enjoy turkey or ham with all of the classic holiday sides, and finish the meal with a slice of fresh baked pie. Prices for adults and children may vary by location.

Café Pinot

700 W 5th St

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 239-6500

www.patinagroup.comOn Thanksgiving Day 2017, Cafe Pinot will be helping guests celebrate the holidays with their California French cuisine at this romantic, Downtown LA restaurant. Serving a special Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23, from 2-8 p.m, menu highlights include a tasty butternut squash soup with roasted chestnuts, crispy shortbreads, a traditional turkey dinner with potato puree, stuffing, candied winter squash, cranberry and pear relish, as well as an Atlantic salmon, and a hanger steak. For dessert, bite into a pumpkin creme brulee, or a caramel apples. $65 per person for a three course meal, $29 for children.

Tavern

11648 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 806-6464

www.tavernla.com Located in Brentwood, Tavern by Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne, offers both take out and dine in options this Thanksgiving. The delicious menu for dining in includes a persimmon and pomegranate salad with arugula and hazelnuts as well as a herb-roasted organic turkey breast and stuffed leg with mashed potato and gravy. The organic turkey breast will be served with sourdough stuffing with turkey sausage, almonds, dates, sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts with pancetta and thyme cranberry sauce. You can also choose a vegan or vegetarian option which includes sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, stuffing and wild mushroom persillade. For dessert, try their mouth watering pecan bar with chocolate sauce and milk gelato or their pumpkin panna cotta with gingersnap cookies and whipped creme fraiche. Or, be healthier and go for their seasonal sorbet with fresh fruit.

Akasha

9543 Culver Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

310-845-1700

www.akasharestaurant.com From 1pm to 8pm on Thanksgiving, Akasha will be offering one of the best known and visited Thanksgiving dinners in Los Angeles. And, head chef Akasha Richmond does not disappoint. At the over the top feast on Thanksgiving day and evening, diners can feast on their herb roasted Mary’s turkey, with white or dark meat, chestnut & sage stuffing, yukon gold mashed potatoes, pan gravy, and cranberry chutney. Or, opt for their west coast sable fish, as well as an herb roasted king trumpet and hen of the woods mushrooms. This comes with delicata squash with chestnut & sage stuffing, green bean casserole, yukon gold mashed potatoes, porcini & wild mushroom gravy and cranberry chutney. Make sure not to miss their annual pie buffet with options like organic pumpkin, sour cherry, brown sugar sweet potato, salty caramel chocolate tart, and more!

Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse

330 S Hope St

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 680-0330

www.patinagroup.com Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse in Downtown Los Angeles will be offering an elegant and traditional holiday menu for Thanksgiving this year! From 3pm to 9pm, dine on their traditional turkey dinner with a Diestel Farms Turkey, chestnut stuffing, JBS potato purée, candied butternut squash, and pickled cranberry compote. For dessert, opt for their pumpkin creme brulee or chocolate spiced cremeux.

Bourbon Steak Los Angeles

The Americana at Brand

237 S Brand Blvd

Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 839-4130

www.michaelmina.net This Thanksgiving, celebrate in style with BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles. The modern-inspired steakhouse located in Glendale at the Americana At Brand is offering guests a festive three-course menu full of seasonal and inspired takes on the holiday classics. Starters feature options such as an ice cold seafood plate with west coast oysters and shrimp, a heritage squash soup, a kale & apple salad and more. For your second course, they will be featuring a traditional—roasted heritage turkey with sage stuffing and cranberry compote. Or, opt for an American angus filet, a braised lamb shank, a 20oz aged bone in ribeye and more. Want dessert? The s’mores and pumpkin spice cheesecake will be on offer! $75 per person with a $35 optional wine pairing.

The Pikey

7617 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 850-5400

www.thepikeyla.com Head to Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood and spend Thanksgiving at this new-style British pub! The Pikey will be offering a prix-fixe turkey dinner, including items like a slow-roasted turkey breast, a deep-friend turkey leg, fall succotash, cheddar biscuits, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie and much more. For Those those that want some of the restaurant’s regular dishes, patrons can dine on vegetarian options and small bites on a à la carte menu.