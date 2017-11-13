The WAVE Wants You To Experience The Spirit of the Season at DISNEYLAND® Resort

Filed Under: Contest, DIsneyland, Festival of Holidays
The WAVE

The holidays begin at the Disneyland® Resort – and The WAVE wants you to enjoy all the fun! At Disney California Adventure® Park, join in the Festival of Holidays celebration, featuring a diversity of sights sounds and tastes, including the lively street party, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! And behold the World of Color—Season of Light, the sparkling nighttime winter fantasy. Over at Disneyland® Park, sail in to “it’s a small world” holiday. Marvel at the shimmering Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle. And so much more. This is the time to gather with family and friends at the place where the holidays begin… and the magic never ends.

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE will win four 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to Disneyland® Resort!

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE!

Attractions and entertainment are subject to change without notice. As to Disney/Pixar properties/artwork: ©Disney/Pixar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live