Veteran’s Day 2017 – Freebies, Discounts & Deals In Los Angeles & Orange County

Veteran’s Day is a time when we get to honor those that have sacrificed so much for this great country. For those that live in Southern California, there are special deals and freebies being offered to thank all branches of the Military for their service.



Porto’s Bakery: Free Baked Goods & Pastries Veteran’s will receive a free box of pastries from this Southern California establishment in honor of Veteran’s Day! Simply show proof of military ID at any of their locations on Friday, November 10th, or Saturday, November 12th, 2017 and you’ll be eating delicious pastries.



Disneyland: Discounted Tickets Show up to the Happiest Place on Earth in Anaheim and receive discounted tickets to Disneyland! Active and retired Military personnel will be offered 3 day passes for just $156, and 4 day passes for $181 until December 19.



California Pizza Kitchen – Free Entree CPK, otherwise known as California Pizza Kitchen, will be honoring vets by offering a free item from their special Veteran’s Day menu. The menu includes pastas, pizzas, salads and more.



Chili’s – Free Menu Item Head to any Chili’s Restaurant on Veteran’s Day and get a free menu item off of their special menu consisting of five choices. This offer is available for veterans and active duty military members on November 11, 2017.



IHOP – Free Stack Of Patriotic Pancakes On November 10, 2017, IHOP will be offering veterans and active military a free stack of red, white and blue pancakes!



Buffalo Wild Wings – Free Wings & Fries To say thank you for your service, Buffalo Wild Wings will be offering free small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries for dine-in. This is only available on November 11, 2017.



Knott’s Berry Farm: Free Admission For those that have served our great country, Knott’s Berry Farm is offering free admission to its thrilling theme park to all branches of the military. So, if you’re active, retired or a veteran, you’ll get in free, and during the days between November 1 – November 16 and November 27 – December 15th, you can even bring a guest for free. Make sure to bring your military ID card.



Dunkin’ Donuts – Free Donuts! This East Coast establishment has plenty of West Coast locations, too. Stop by any and get a free donut of your choice for Veteran’s Day.



BJ’s – Free Menu Item BJ’s Restaurant has always been particularly great for veterans and this year is no exception. Military guests can get a free menu item (priced at $12.95 and under) on November 10th and November 11, 2017.



Mammoth Mountain – Free Lift Tickets Mammoth Mountain just officially opened for business for the season, and to honor Veteran’s Day, they will be offering all Military personnel a ride for free on Veteran’s Day only.



Red Lobster – Free Appetizer or Dessert Head to any participating Red Lobster and to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, the restaurant will be offering a free appetizer or dessert on Saturday, November 11, 2017!



Denny’s – Get A Free Grand Slam Breakfast Stop by any Denny’s and Military personnel will get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Friday, November 10th, 2017.



Applebee’s – Free Meal One of America’s best restaurants is honoring vets by offering a free meal from one of 7 special entrees. As part of their “You’ve served us. Now let us serve you” campaign, you can choose from a chicken tenders platter, an Oriental chicken salad, a double crunch shrimp dish, a fiesta lime chicken dish and several others!

