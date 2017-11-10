Pat Prescott talks to Normand LaTourelle about the vision behind Cavalia Odysseo

By Pat Prescott

I am a huge fan of Cirque Du Soleil so it was a thrill for me to talk to the man who created the original concept and who is also the visionary behind Cavalia, the magical marriage of music, acrobatics, spectacular sets and the most beautiful horses you’ve ever seen. Normand LaTourelle called in to the Wave studios this week to talk about the show that we’re going to see this weekend. Cavalia Odysseo has set up it’s big white tent in Camarillo where shows are already selling so well that Normand says they have already decided to extend the run. That’s good news for all of us.

I’ll tell you all about it next week but in the meantime, listen in on my conversation with Normand who paints a beautiful picture of what might be the most creative show of its kind in the world.

See Cavalia Odysseo under the White Big Top in Ventura County through January 7, 2018

5230 Camino Ruiz

Camarillo, CA 93012

For tickets and info: www.Cavalia.com or call 866-999-8111