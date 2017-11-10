Pat Prescott talks to Dawn Lyen Gardner from Queen Sugar

MINDI ABAIR: Watch the 24 hour replay of Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers' performance in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage!

If you’re a Sugar Baby like me, you know that the OWN Network hit drama series Queen Sugar is airing it’s season finale next Wednesday November 15th. The show focuses on a diverse trio of siblings who come together to take over their family’s failing sugarcane farm in the wake of the death of their father.

Dawn Lyen Gardner plays Charley Bordelon West, who moves from her high powered life in LA to go back home to Louisiana to reconnect with her estranged brother and sister. Dawn Lyen called in the Wave studios to talk about the show, the privilege of working with executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay and the real friendship between the actors in the cast.  If you haven’t seen Queen Sugar yet, what are you waiting for? If you have, don’t miss the surprising season finale and get ready for Season three.

