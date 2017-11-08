Uber Looks To Bring Flying Cars To LA In 2020

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While Tesla-founder Elon Musk is looking to solve Los Angeles’ traffic problems by going underground, ridesharing giant Uber is hoping to address the issue by taking to the skies.

At the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Uber Chief Products Officer Jeff Holden announced that the ambitious UberAir pilot project will come to Los Angeles in 2020.

Described by Holden as “ride-sharing in the sky,” Uber is designing an electric plane-helicopter hybrid which can zip across L.A. in minutes.

“At scale, we’re going to have tens of thousands of flights each day across the city,” Holden said.

UberAir hopes to be as affordable to riders as using its current service.

“The target is to make this less expensive than driving your own car,” Holden said, adding that he wants the service to be ubiquitous by the 2028 Olympics.

UberAir is aiming to have as many as 20 skyports across L.A. where riderscan be picked up and dropped off. However, it will initially start with four locations for its pilot program: L.A. International Airport, downtown L.A., Santa Monica and Sherman Oaks.

