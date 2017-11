By Pat Prescott

Saxophonist Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers perform tomorrow on the So Cal Honda Soundstage for an exclusive, intimate invitation only show. She stopped by the morning show today to talk about the Sound Stage show and the success of their new project, “The EastWest Sessions”. Check out the link to Mindi’s new video, listen in to our conversation and whenever you can check them out live in concert. It’s one of the hottest shows on tour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhqZMZgjxko