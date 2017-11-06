Win Tickets To See Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Concert In Las Vegas!

All this week Deborah Howell gives you the chance to see Global Icon, Mariah Carey and her acclaimed Christmas Concert series “All I Want For Christmas is You,” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas!

Each day at 5pm, listen for Deborah to open the phone lines at 1-800-520-WAVE, caller #9 will win two tickets to see Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You,” plus an overnight stay at a Caesars Las Vegas property and some spending money!

With shows scheduled December 14th through the 22nd, tickets are available by visiting AXS.com and TheColosseum.com or just keep listening to 94.7 The WAVE to win yours for free!