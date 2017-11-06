Mothers In Action 22nd annual Thanksgiving Day Senior Feed

The WAVE

On Thursday, November 23rd, Mothers in Action will be hosting their 22nd annual Thanksgiving Day Senior Feed at the Ward Villa Senior Complex.

For the past 21 years, Mothers In Action have successfully served and/or delivered over 30,000 hot thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings to the under served seniors and sick in the  LA and surrounding communities.  As a nonprofit organization, their success is only made possible because of the generosity of sponsors, donors, and volunteers, and this Thanksgiving season is no different.

To donate to this wonderful event and organization, visit their GoFundMe page, or you can mail donations to :

Mothers in Action
4401 Crenshaw Blvd., Suite 315
Los Angeles, CA 90043

For more information contact (323) 290-0456 or email at Tracy@lasentinel.net or mothersinactioninc@aol.com

 

