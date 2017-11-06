Harry Styles Teases Scholastic ‘Kiwi’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Over the weekend, Harry Syles began teasing still images from his new video for “Kiwi.”

The photos depict Harry with a class of young students, as well as some solo shots of individual kids in uniforms. In one group shot, Harry poses alongside the class as a teacher in a flamboyantly patterned blue suit and ascot.

Styles shared the photos on Twitter, where they racked up hundreds of thousands of retweets. The “Kiwi” video is due to drop Wednesday.

Check out the photos below.

