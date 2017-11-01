Greg Mack Talks With Rudy Salas Of Tierra

By Greg Mack
Filed Under: Greg Mack, Rudy Salas, Tierra

Rudy Salas of the group Tierra stopped by The Wave to speak to Greg Mack about his Upcoming CD entitled Ya Llego!, a collection of songs for the Holidays…Known for the smash HIT “Together,” Tierras’ Rudy Salas will set the mood for the upcoming Holidays!

rudy salas greg mack Greg Mack Talks With Rudy Salas Of Tierra screenshot 2017 10 27 16 23 52 1 1 Greg Mack Talks With Rudy Salas Of Tierra

 

 

Rudy talks with Greg regarding his New CD and Tierra….

 

Rudy talks about particular songs on the New CD

 

Rudy discusses upcoming events for Tierra

 

GREG MACK-Meeting Rudy Salas for a lively discussion, after all these years of admiring him from a distance, was a treat.  What a humble and outstanding man, please checkout their Music for the Holidays!

