Greg Mack Talks With Rudy Salas Of Tierra

Rudy Salas of the group Tierra stopped by The Wave to speak to Greg Mack about his Upcoming CD entitled Ya Llego!, a collection of songs for the Holidays…Known for the smash HIT “Together,” Tierras’ Rudy Salas will set the mood for the upcoming Holidays!

Rudy talks with Greg regarding his New CD and Tierra….

Rudy talks about particular songs on the New CD

Rudy discusses upcoming events for Tierra

GREG MACK-Meeting Rudy Salas for a lively discussion, after all these years of admiring him from a distance, was a treat. What a humble and outstanding man, please checkout their Music for the Holidays!