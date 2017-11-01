35th Anniversary Turkey Give Away

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the The Turkey Give Away Foundation’s “Turkey Grocery Give Away,” happening on November 21, 2017!

For 34 years, The Turkey Give Away Foundation has helped disadvantaged individuals in South Central LA and all other counties, who come every year to get a turkey and groceries.

The foundation will continue to put the Happy into Thanksgiving for the thousands who represent the poor, the working poor, the youth, the homeless, people living with disabilities, the low income seniors, and the disabled veterans.

But they need your charitable donations. Visit TheLosAngelesReinvestmentFoundation.com to donate via paypal, and please pass the word along to your friends, family and coworkers!