Lady Gaga & Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga and former Vice President Joe Biden have released a new PSA for the “It’s On Us” campaign. In the video, Gaga and Biden compliment each other and urge viewers to seek help if they’ve been the target of violence or unwanted sexual advances.

“Lady Gaga has been the voice for people who have been forgotten and people who have been abused … Well it happened to her,” Biden said. “She’s shown enormous courage. And we want to make it real clear. It’s on us, it’s on everyone to intervene—to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, to intervene. No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense. Ever. Period.”

“I am a sexual assault survivor, and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma – psychological, physical, mental. It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body,” Gaga added.

Their call-to-action is an effort to encourage more people to seek the support they need after experiencing assault.

“We’re here to remind you that it’s important to reach out to someone in your life that you can trust, and to know that they will be there to help you; there will be someone to listen,”Gaga said. “Because you know what? It’s on us.”

Watch the new PSA here: