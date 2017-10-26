Bill Dudley Meets Former Vice President Joe Biden

By Bill Dudley

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared in Beverly Hills, Pasadena, Thousand Oaks, and Redondo Beach this week as part of the Distinguished Speaker lecture series. Biden gave his passionate opinions on many different contemporary issues. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and journalist Ted Koppel, author of the recent best seller Lights out will be future speakers in this series.

I had the pleasure of meeting Joe Biden, and asked about a possible Presidential run for him in 2020. Biden responded, “If I had your voice, I would win”. I will accept that compliment gladly.