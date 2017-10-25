Pat Prescott Talks With June Kuramoto Of Hiroshima

Filed Under: Hiroshima, Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Baseball is the most stressful game in the world to watch, but we love our Dodgers so we will be watching.

But since there’s no Dodger game on Thursday night, we have the perfect tension breaker for you. We’re doing another one of our popular free concerts inside Vibe at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa. LA’s own Hiroshima performs on Thursday in their return to the Morongo stage.  The band’s trademark sound is centered around the haunting sound of the koto, played so beautifully by June Kuramoto.

I spoke to June about the show on Thursday and caught up on what’s happening with the group that has a musical career spanning three decades, gold records and four million in sales worldwide.  Check them out for free this Thursday inside Vibe at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live