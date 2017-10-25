Pat Prescott Talks With June Kuramoto Of Hiroshima

By Pat Prescott

Baseball is the most stressful game in the world to watch, but we love our Dodgers so we will be watching.

But since there’s no Dodger game on Thursday night, we have the perfect tension breaker for you. We’re doing another one of our popular free concerts inside Vibe at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa. LA’s own Hiroshima performs on Thursday in their return to the Morongo stage. The band’s trademark sound is centered around the haunting sound of the koto, played so beautifully by June Kuramoto.

I spoke to June about the show on Thursday and caught up on what’s happening with the group that has a musical career spanning three decades, gold records and four million in sales worldwide. Check them out for free this Thursday inside Vibe at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa.