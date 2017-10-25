Pat Prescott talks ‘Two Can Play That Game’ with Je’Caryous Johnson & he brought along some special guests.

Brely Evans, Gary Dourdan, Je'Caryous Johnson, Orpheum Theatre, Pat Prescott

Je’Caryous Johnson brings his latest stage play to town this weekend and it’s a story you will recognize. Two Can Play That Game is an adaptation of the popular film with the same name but with a few twists as you will find in any JeCaryous Johnson production. First of all there’s a lot of star power from big names like Vivica A. Fox, Gary Dourdan, and Columbus Short and even if you saw the film you find something new in this adaptation.

Je’Caryous Johnson stopped by The Wave studios to talk about the play and he brought two of its stars, Gary Dourdan and the delightful Brely Evans. Listen tour conversation and learn the origins of Je’Caryous Johnson’s unusual name, find out about new projects coming up for Gary and Brely and get excited about ‘Two Can Play That Game’ this weekend in LA.

 

For tickets and information visit www.jecaryous.com

Friday October 27th – Orpheum Theatre

Saturday October 28th – Orpheum Theatre

Sunday October 29th – Long Beach Terrace Theatre

