Katy Perry Crashes Wedding Reception in St. Louis

By Scott T. Sterling

Getting married is already one of the greatest days in a person’s life. For one St. Louis couple, that day was made even more memorable when Katy Perry crashed the party.

Bride Hayley Rosenblum and her groom Blonie Dudney were enjoying their wedding reception at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Louis on Saturday night (Oct. 21) when Katy Perry and her entire dance troupe stopped in to see what was going on.

Needless to say, the bride and groom were shocked to see a world-famous pop star show up unannounced at the reception but had a great time hobnobbing and sharing a dance with Perry.

Perry was in St. Louis for a concert and staying at the same Four Seasons hotel.

“We were just looking for an after party,” the pop star quipped on Snapchat along with images of her and her dancers heading into the reception.

See video and a photo from the once in a lifetime wedding crash below. The photo is courtesy of Ray Props Photography.