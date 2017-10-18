Pat Prescott Talks With San Diego Global’s Rick Schwartz

By Pat Prescott
Calling all kids! October is Kids Free Month presented by Mission Fed Credit Union at the San Diego Zoo!

All month long, children 11 years and younger receive free admission when accompanied by a paying adult.

San Diego Zoo Global Ambassador, Rick Schwartz, stopped by with some friends to tell us all about it!

Every weekend special interactive activities and experiences help kids connect with wildlife and nature. A variety of animals will receive special enrichment items giving kids an opportunity to marvel at their intelligence, strength, and beauty and discover one of the ways we help our animals thrive!

Zookeeper Rick brought some of these furry friends by to highlight the very real problem of wildlife trafficking and share their stories.

Watch the video above as he introduces and talks about baby raccoons, an African Crown Crane, an alligator, an African Serval, a tortoise, and a pair of mischievous otters!

