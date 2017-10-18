Pat Prescott talks to Victoria Rowell about starring in The Rich and the Ruthless

By Pat Prescott

You probably remember Victoria Rowell for her portrayal of Drucilla Barber Winters on The Young and the Restless. Well, fans will be delighted to know that Victoria is back in a new hit show called The Rich and The Ruthless and you’ll find it on a hot new network created by the man who brought us BET. It’s UMC, the Urban Movie Channel, the latest venture from media innovator Robert Johnson. Urban Movie Channel is the first subscription streaming service created for African American and urban audiences. UMC brings you feature films, documentaries, original series, standup comedy and other exclusive content that you won’t find anywhere else.

I talked to Victoria about starring in The Rich and the Ruthless, the popular series that debuted on UMC this summer. She is also the creator and executive producer of the show and she’s thrilled about the opportunity to place more qualified minorities in front of and behind the camera.

To check out the Urban Movie Channel, you can start a free 7 day trial. Visit www.UMC.tv to sign up. It’s a very affordable service, only 4.99 per month or 49.99 for a whole year. Listen to my entire conversation with Victoria Rowell on our website and then see her this weekend at the 12th annual Taste of Soul family festival.