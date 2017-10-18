Pat Prescott talks to ‘Head of Passes’ star Phylicia Rashad

By Pat Prescott

When I heard that Phylicia Rashad was starring in a new play called Head of Passes, that was enough to make me want to see it and so I went to the Mark Taper Theater and all I can say is Wow. This is a play with a great deal of depth and layers that touch on some serious concepts but to talk about the specifics would ruin it for you. In the interest of not giving anything away, let me just say that this play is about motherhood, leaving a legacy for our families and dealing with the disappointments and tragedies of life.

In our conversation, Phylicia explains the meaning of the title of the play and raves about working with the playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, who won an Academy Award for co-writing the film Moonlight. We also talked about her award worthy portrayal of Shelah and the creative team that built the set and a house which becomes an important character in the production. If you can, please see Head of Passes in performance through this Sunday at the mark Taper Forum. You will not be disappointed. Phylicia Rashad is nothing short of spectacular.

Head Of Passes starring Phylicia Rashad

Through Sunday October 22, 2017

The Mark Taper Forum at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Avenue

LA 90012

213-628-2772

www.CenterTheatreGroup.org