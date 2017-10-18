Pat Prescott talks to Danny Bakewell The 12th Annual Taste of Soul Festival

By Pat Prescott

Danny Bakewell is a busy man, especially when it’s time for the Taste of Soul Family Festival.  This is the 12th year of the crazy idea that Danny dreamed up with help from the late Brenda Marsh Mitchell and by all accounts, Taste of Soul is the largest and most successful event of its kind in the country, a peaceful celebration of all the best that the South LA community has to offer. We at the Wave are proud to partner with Danny Bakewell as we take to the streets this Saturday with live music, delicious food, enticing vendors and great services and information as well.

I spoke to Danny about this year’s festival, the updated Taste of Soul app and a whole lot more.  We’ll see you this Saturday on Crenshaw Boulevard.

 

www.TasteOfSoul.org

