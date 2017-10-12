Anaheim Fire: CBSLA Canyon Fire 2 Coverage | Donate Now

Author Brian Clune To Appear At Sandpiper Books In Torrance

By Bill Dudley
Author Brian Clune will appear at Sandpiper Books in his hometown of Torrance this Friday night at 6pm, (Friday The 13th), for a unique book signing.

His latest effort, Hollywood Obscure zooms in for a closer look at 12 fascinating stories containing famous Hollywood murders, and the bizarre paranormal activity that followed. Over 80 years of real Hollywood mysteries are covered dating back to the 1930’s including actresses Thelma Todd, the iconic (yet tragic) Marilyn Monroe, TV’s “Superman” George Reeves, Natalie Wood, John  Belushi, Tupac Shakur, and Biggie Smalls.sand piper 1 Author Brian Clune To Appear At Sandpiper Books In Torrance

The spirit world is not a new subject for the author, as he has also given us the memorable, Ghosts Of The Queen Mary, and Haunted San Pedro. Sandpiper Books is truly one of the very best bookstores in Southern California featuring both new and “gently used” classic literature of all genres.

Sandpiper’s owner and manager Tish Gamez is not only a hard working devotee to “the art of the ink,” she is my favorite neighbor, as my brand new record store is also opening this Friday just a few doors down. Visit Sandpiper Books and Dudley’s Vintage Vinyl this Friday The 13th for both a haunting and memorable experience.

sandpiperbooks.netdudleysrecords.com

