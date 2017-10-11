Pat Prescott talks to four time Grammy award winning bassist Stanley Clarke

By Pat Prescott

This Saturday October 14, four time Grammy award winning bassist Stanley Clarke performs at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. It’s always a special treat to see Stanley live. He’s been playing for over 40 years and has earned legendary status as one of the premier innovators on his instrument. His work with Return to Forever and George Duke are legendary as are his solo projects and you’ll get a little bit of it all at the show this weekend.

Stanley called in to the Wave to chat about the show and to catch up on what’s been going on in his life. We talked about his longtime friendship with the late George Duke, his acclaimed film scores, and his foundation, which offers scholarships to talented musicians each year.

The Stanley Clarke Band

Saturday October 14, 2017 at 7:30pm

The Broad Stage in Santa Monica

For tickets and more information visit http://www.TheBroadStage.org