Janet Jackson & Ciara Take Kids to Disneyland for Playdate

By Hayden Wright

Janet Jackson became a mom in January and her State of the World Tour kicked off last month: Despite the big changes and commitments in 2017, Janet still made time for a casual outing with her pal Ciara. The duo took their kids to Disneyland in Anaheim, California and shared a selfie from the playdate (via ET).

Ciara wore a police-style Mickey Mouse cap with circular black ears that evokes Janet’s iconic Rhythm Nation video. In her Instagram caption, the “Goodies” singer wrote “#Funtimes” and “Love You.” She also shared a fun video of herself and 3-year-old son Future on a roller coaster.

See the cute posts here:

Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT