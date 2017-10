By Greg Mack

It’s always interesting watching TV Judges in their environment, making real life decisions, does any of this pertain to you, the entertainment of it all! But when I met Judge Lauren Lake, WOW! Such positive energy, Judge Lauren Lake is way beyond being just a judge.

Well into her 5th Season and over 600 episodes, take a minute and check her out, I think you’ll be fascinated as well.

Judge Lauren Lake airs locally on KDOC 11AM-NOON PST Daily.