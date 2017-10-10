Pat Prescott talks to Thelma Houston about My Motown Memories

By Pat Prescott

You probably know her best from her huge seventies hit “Don’t Leave Me This Way” and if you do, you’ll be pleased to know that Thelma Houston has still got it going on. She is beautiful, vibrant and can still hit the high notes.

She’ll be doing just that this Sunday, October 15th at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center when Chris Isaacson and the City of Los Angeles present Thelma Houston in her show My Motown Memories. Iona Morris directed the Grammy award winning singer in her tribute to the great musical legacy of Motown Records. Damita Freeman and did the choreography and the musical director is Darrell Alston with special guests Quattrosound and Johnny Britt.

Thelma stopped by the radio station for an intimate conversation about My Motown Memories, her 50 year career as a performer and the importance of the ground breaking body of work produced during the heyday of Motown Records.