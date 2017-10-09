Help Las Vegas Victims and Their Families by Donating to the National Compassion Fund

Since the tragic events at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, many people from all walks of life have offered help by donating money, blood, or whatever they can to those affected by the senseless acts. We’re proud to share with you that CBS Radio (who owns KROQ) has announced that they’ll be making a $10,000 donation to the National Compassion Fund to aid the victims and their families.

We’re reaching out to let you know that it’s not too late to make a donation. You can easily do so at nationalcompassionfund.org or by texting Vegas to 20222 to donate $10 to the National Compassion Fund.

100% of the funds received through the National Compassion Fund will be distributed directly to victims and their families in Las Vegas and all donations are 100% tax deductible to the full extent of the law. The National Compassion Fund is managed by The National Center for Victims of Crime – a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

More information on the National Compassion Fund can be found here.

Our thoughts go out to those affected by the tragedy