The WAVE Wants To Send You To DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE® Park!

Filed Under: California Adventure, Contest, Disney, Guardians Of The Galaxy

The WAVE invites you to Disney California Adventure® Park to experience Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark! and help Rocket save Groot!

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE will win four tickets to join us at Disney California Adventure® on Friday, October 13th!

Halloween Time is back at Disney California Adventure® Park! with the eerie, twisted décor of Buena Vista Street to Cars Land and Radiator Springs dressed up for Halloween, plus your favorite seasonal treats return to Disneyland® Park like Haunted Mansion Holiday and Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy… just keep listening for your next chance to win from your friends at 94.7 The WAVE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live