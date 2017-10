By Robyn Collins

Ed Sheeran will bring his unique brand of music to Austin City Limits to kick off the show’s 43rd season on PBS, on Oct. 7.

Today Sheeran shared the performance of his hit single “Shape of You” from the program.

The Pretenders, Zac Brown Band, Angel Olsen and Benjamin Booker, Miranda Lambert and Norah Jones are also slated to take the ACL stage in this season.

Check out “Shape of You” below.