Pat Prescott Talks With DW3 About Jazz At Drew And More

By Pat Prescott

This weekend at Jazz At Drew they’ve got a stellar lineup including Earth Wind and Fire, Sheila E, Eloise Laws, Kamasi Washington, the Fernando Pullam Community Arts Center Band, and a popular local group you just might be familiar with called DW3. It’s short for Down With 3 and we are!

The 3 are Damon Reel, Eric Mondragon and Eric’s brother Billy who stopped by The WAVE to talk about appearing at Jazz At Drew, how the group got started and their new record which should be out early next year.

If you’ve been to the Wave’s Sunday Brunch, you know who they are and you understand why they are one of the most in-demand groups in Southern California and beyond!

Check out DW3 this Saturday at Jazz at Drew. Proceeds go towards enriching the Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science experience for students by funding University scholarships, student services, campus facilities and pipeline programs.

Jazz At Drew

Saturday October 7, 2017 at 12 noon

Charles R. Drew university of Medicine and Science

1731 East 120th St.

LA, CA 90059

www.JazzAtDrew.com

323-357-3669